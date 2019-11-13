Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1,349.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,560 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.26.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,378 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.63. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

