XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Issues Earnings Results

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

XBIT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 5,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $454.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.