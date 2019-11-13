Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) Trading Down 2.6%

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 555 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 555 ($7.25), 750 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 927% from the average session volume of 73 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.45).

The company has a market cap of $15.46 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 570 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 577.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP)

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.