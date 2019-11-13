Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Director Stephen P. Holmes Sells 25,000 Shares

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WYND opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

