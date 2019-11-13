Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Director Stephen P. Holmes Sells 25,000 Shares

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at $40,994,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:WYND opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33.
Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.
Wyndham Destinations Company Profile
Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
