W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Up 16.9% in October

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 10,440,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. 856,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $613.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.92. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $58,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,219 shares in the company, valued at $177,653.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $406,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 132,563 shares of company stock valued at $541,288. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.