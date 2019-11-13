WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of WP Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of WPC opened at $83.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.43. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,547,000 after acquiring an additional 952,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WP Carey by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,752,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,964,000 after acquiring an additional 813,846 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the third quarter worth about $232,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in WP Carey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,306,000 after acquiring an additional 165,212 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.