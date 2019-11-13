Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 1,999,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,579,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.