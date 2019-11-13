Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 1,999,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,579,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07).
WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
