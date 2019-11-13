WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

