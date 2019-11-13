William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for AssetMark Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 331,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

