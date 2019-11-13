William Blair Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$55.49 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$41.89 and a 1 year high of C$56.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

