William Blair Comments on Fastenal’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,375. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

