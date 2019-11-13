Weyland Tech (WEYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 15th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter. Weyland Tech had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 79.01%.

Get Weyland Tech alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WEYL opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Weyland Tech has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

In other news, CEO Brent Suen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyland Tech Company Profile

Weyland Tech Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Weyland Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyland Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.