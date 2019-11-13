WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

WCG stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $304.48. The company had a trading volume of 485,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,557. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.63 and a 1 year high of $304.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.71 and its 200 day moving average is $277.20. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

