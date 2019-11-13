Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) recently:

11/13/2019 – Magnachip Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/30/2019 – Magnachip Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Magnachip Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/28/2019 – Magnachip Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/9/2019 – Magnachip Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2019 – Magnachip Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. "

10/2/2019 – Magnachip Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $44,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 758,525 shares of company stock worth $9,734,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 504,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

