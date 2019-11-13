Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $145.70. The stock had a trading volume of 327,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.80 and a 200 day moving average of $146.37. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $164,308.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,968.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,813,291.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,329,181 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

