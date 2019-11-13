Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.58. 897,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.60 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Independent Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

