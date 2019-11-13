Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 308,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 300.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 124,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 204,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,445. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19.

