Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,959,000 after buying an additional 3,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,237,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,315,000 after buying an additional 1,795,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,017,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,500,000 after buying an additional 1,462,053 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,619,000 after buying an additional 833,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,046,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.90. 603,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,014. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $102.10 and a 52-week high of $108.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

