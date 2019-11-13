Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $573,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 62.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Nomura started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,142.71.

NYSE AZO traded up $7.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,174.76. 179,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,824. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,098.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $793.06 and a 12-month high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.