Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,562,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 918,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.05.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

