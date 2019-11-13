Voxeljet (VJET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Voxeljet to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Voxeljet has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. On average, analysts expect Voxeljet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.45. Voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.75) on shares of Voxeljet in a report on Sunday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

