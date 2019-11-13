VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

VNRX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,948. VolitionRX has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.84.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 46,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $278,815.14. Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 50,000 shares of VolitionRX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $532,000 over the last quarter.

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

