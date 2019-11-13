Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.50. 588,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,589,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

