Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.25

Virginia National Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:VABK) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and traded as low as $37.20. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 5,658 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through two segments, the Bank and VNB Wealth. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

