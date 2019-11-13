Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $135,000 Holdings in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SandRidge Energy worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,162,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE SD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 519,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,961. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

