Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,368 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up 1.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3,720.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 15,025.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from $2,150.00 to $2,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,441.89.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,133. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $59.02.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

