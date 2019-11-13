VINchain (VIN) Price Down 8.7% This Week

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $232,598.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00238233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.01496779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032080 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00138225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

