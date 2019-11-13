Vgrab Communications (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Vgrab Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:VGRBF) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 95,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 17,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Vgrab Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VGRBF)

VGrab Communications Inc develops mobile applications for merchant and consumer use primarily in Asia. The company offers Vgrab Application, a free mobile voucher application for smartphones using the Android and Apple iOS operating systems that allows users to redeem vouchers on their smartphones at various retailers and merchants; and Vgrab Merchant, a mobile application for merchants to advertise their products and services.

