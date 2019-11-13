Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cree by 2,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at $626,538.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CREE stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 899,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,105. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 131.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

