Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 195.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 686,771 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,127,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,948,000 after buying an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Equinix by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,710,000 after buying an additional 95,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.73. The company had a trading volume of 434,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $609.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,876.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,462 shares of company stock worth $3,041,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $581.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

