Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth $69,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $137.12. 394,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

