Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.93. 1,725,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $284.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

