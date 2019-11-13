Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 782 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $332,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $239,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,316,880 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.60. 128,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $132.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

