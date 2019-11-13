Verso (NYSE:VRS) Issues Earnings Results

Verso (NYSE:VRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Verso had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million.

NYSE VRS traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 747,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $515.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.03.

VRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley raised Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

