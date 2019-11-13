Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,068,366,000 after acquiring an additional 785,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,103,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,153,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

