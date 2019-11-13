Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Up 517.5% in October

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 517.5% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of VERB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 46,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 286.22% and a negative return on equity of 816.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the second quarter worth about $554,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Verb Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

