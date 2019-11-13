Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.00

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 18980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 million and a PE ratio of 85.00.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

