Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $429,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $446,190.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 342 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $52,004.52.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $426,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00.

NYSE VEEV opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

