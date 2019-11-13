Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 44,865 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 926,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,865 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $37,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 40,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,475. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

