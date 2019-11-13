Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 628,050 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $83,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cameco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cameco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 234,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 896,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.94 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

