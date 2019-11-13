Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 36,720 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $44,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fiserv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,004,000 after acquiring an additional 758,149 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,453. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

