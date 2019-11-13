Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $68.21 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,392,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,535 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $68,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,362. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.