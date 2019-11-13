Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 39,345 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,262,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $129,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.45. 535,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.08%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

