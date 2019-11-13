Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 174,175 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 49.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,175 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $51,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,706,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,584 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 600,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,623,000 after acquiring an additional 60,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $649,401,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

PRAH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.25. 267,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.