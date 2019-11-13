Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 3,021.20%. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

VBLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

