Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Up 18.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)’s share price shot up 18.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.48, 174,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 106,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Specifically, insider John Landry acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,249.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Army acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,382 shares of company stock valued at $731,807. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAPO. ValuEngine raised shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vapotherm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The stock has a market cap of $182.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 110.06% and a negative return on equity of 107.95%. Analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 12.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 60.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 141,539 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 496,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 234.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,964 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

