Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.1% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $157.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,274. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

