Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 227,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $135.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.