Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,111. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

