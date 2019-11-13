Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $100,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.82. 3,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.40. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $149.55 and a 1 year high of $179.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.